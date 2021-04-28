Investigators seize six pounds of meth in Southport case

SOUTHPORT, Fla. — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division served a search warrant at a residence in Southport Tuesday.  During the search, investigators located over six pounds of methamphetamine, small amounts of a powder and fentanyl mixture, prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia, officials said in a news release. 

Virginia A Lindsey

Virginia A Lindsey, a resident of the home, was arrested in connection to the seized drugs. At the time of this arrest, Lindsey was out on bond from recent drug charges. She has completed prison sentences in the past for drug charges and was most recently released from prison in September of 2020.

Virginia A. Lindsey, 43, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Controlled Substance(dextroamphetamine) Without a Prescription, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  

Deputies said the investigation continues and additional arrests are expected. 

