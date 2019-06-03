Investigators seize cash, pills, guns in month long investigation Antonio McDonald [ + - ] Donald Palmore [ + - ] Krystal Underwood [ + - ]

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. The Bay County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division (SID) ended a month-long investigation with the arrest of three and the seizure of more than $50,000, 800 pills, and several handguns, officials wrote in a news release.



Last week, SID investigators served three search warrants in the Springfield area. Investigators had been working the area for a month, developing probable cause of illegal drug activity in the area in order to obtain the warrants.



During the search of the homes, more than 800 pills were found in one of the homes. They appeared similar to Oxycodone, but tested at the scene positive for the dangerous opioid Fentanyl. The pills are being sent to a laboratory for additional testing to positively identify them.



Investigators also found $51,000 in cash, amounts of crack cocaine, and two handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen by another local law enforcement agency.



Antonio R McDonald, 38, of the 100 block of Detroit Avenue, Panama City, was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald W Palmore, 56, a transient, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krystal K Underwood, 34, a transient, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



The investigation continues and additional arrests are expected, officials wrote.

