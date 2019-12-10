Investigators seeking woman in connection to a homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Panama City Police are seeking help locating a woman that say is connected to a homicide investigation.

Juanita Maria Jones is sought for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into a murder that happened on E. 7th Court this weekend, officials wrote in a news release.

Investigators have already arrested Lagregory Griggs and Willie Whitsett and charged them with home invasion and murder in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading the Panama City PD app from IOS App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Margaret K. Lewis gets donation from Lowes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margaret K. Lewis gets donation from Lowes"

Project 25 holds 39th year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project 25 holds 39th year"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

DeFuniak Springs welcomes public to Christmas Reflections

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeFuniak Springs welcomes public to Christmas Reflections"

SandBar and Grille window shot out, police believe

Thumbnail for the video titled "SandBar and Grille window shot out, police believe"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.