Investigators seeking woman in connection to a homicide

Panama City Police are seeking help locating a woman that say is connected to a homicide investigation.

Juanita Maria Jones is sought for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into a murder that happened on E. 7th Court this weekend, officials wrote in a news release.

Investigators have already arrested Lagregory Griggs and Willie Whitsett and charged them with home invasion and murder in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading the Panama City PD app from IOS App Store or Google Play Store.