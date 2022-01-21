Investigators seek public’s help in identifying human remains found in Southport

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released more details regarding their discovery of human remains earlier this week.

Investigators said they believe the remains are of a middle-aged woman, or a little bit older.

The remains were found around 2 p.m. Monday in the woods in the 8000 block of Highway 77.

Investigators also found a shirt with the remains and are releasing a photo of what the shirt would have looked like new.

They hope is someone will recognize the shirt and could ultimately help authorities identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Brent Roberts at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-248-2319.