Investigators searching for suspects in PCB shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that may have begun with a parking lot fight.

Deputies were called to the parking area of Kartona Speedway at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Initially, they found no evidence and no witnesses but a short time later they made contact with a group of individuals in a Chrysler 300.

The car had a bullet hole in it and the bullet had cut the fuel line, deputies wrote in an incident report.

Witnesses told deputies that a fight between two groups broke out Monday night.

Video of the incident shows a group of young men punching each other. Then, one of the men is choked out from behind. While he is on the ground the other kick him and spit on him.

On Tuesday night, two of the individuals involved in the fight drove a truck recklessly through the parking lot, deputies wrote. While the driver raced past people and nearly hit them, a passenger fired several shots from the truck’s window.

Deputies said they have no reports of anyone being struck by a bullet but they do have one report of someone being hit by the truck.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.