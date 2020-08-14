Investigators say they have suspect in Washington County murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified a suspect in the apparent murder of a Chipley man.

The body of 28-year-old Charlie Robert Griffin was found lying on the side of Jeffery Boulevard at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

“It has been determined that this is not a random act of violence,” officials wrote in a news release. “Investigators have identified a suspect in the case and have determined the suspect and the victim have known each other for years. Further details will be released to the public as they are available.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS(8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.