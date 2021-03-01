Investigators need help from the public in solving a Miramar Beach fatal shooting involving a restaurant employee

MIRAMAR BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a suspect continues after Walton County deputies say an employee was shot to death outside a Miramar Beach restaurant late Saturday night.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in trying to solve the case.

“The victim that we found was an employee of The ‘Surf Hut’, he had been an employee for a short period of time,” said Chief Audie Rowell with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowell said the sheriff’s office is continuously working with the victim’s family to assist in solving the case.

“We do believe that this is an isolated incident, we do not believe that the general public was targeted in any way, we believe that the victim had some sort of confrontation with somebody that he possibly knew, so we certainly believe this is an isolated incident,” said Rowley.

The sheriff’s office hopes the public can help in finding a suspect. If you think you saw something on February 27, be sure to contact investigators, also asking those who live nearby to check any cameras they may face The ‘Surf Hut’, property.

“Currently, we are looking for a dark-colored type of SUV that may have been leaving the area at that time,” said Rowley.

Call Crime Stoppers Emerald Coast at (850) 863-8477 or the Walton County Sheriffs Office directly with any tips at (850)-892-8111.