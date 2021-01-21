Investigators continue to ask for the Walton County community’s help

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators in Walton County are continuing to look for suspects responsible for shooting a woman along Highway 90, 17 times back on January 10.

That woman, Juana Arano, will never be able to walk again due to a bullet fracturing her spine. But investigators are using all their resources to help give Arano the justice she deserves.

“Our victim was traveling westbound on 90, and somebody approached her and shot her as they passed her,” said the lead investigator, in this case, Mindy Shelton.

A neighbor, who said they wanted to stay anonymous for their safety, heard what at first sounded like firecrackers outside her home the night Arano was shot. The was before she realized the sound was getting closer.

“And then we heard the shots fired again on the second round; it just scared us,” the neighbor said. “I was immediately fumbling for my phone, and then the other person that was with me confirmed yes, that is what you heard. And I just went running towards the car. “

Investigators said they found bullet casings for miles along Highway 90, starting from Fairfield Road leading all the way to Owens.

“The victim was completely struck because to her, this was random,” said Shelton. “She was in tears asking, why did this happen to me, who did this to me, why did this happen to me. So it could be that she was targeted as a mistake.”

Shelton said solving this case is her top priority to give justice to the family.

“And going door to door, and going to different people asking if they know anything,” she said.

The Walton County Sheriffs Office said there is up to an $8,000 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.

“Just please, someone, come forward with any information that you may have. Anything that looks suspicious. Two cars side by side or one following too closely to the other one. Just please do something,” said the neighbor. “Please come forward.”

If you want to stay anonymous, you can contact the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, and if you wanted to help the family directly, you can visit this link to their GoFundMe page.