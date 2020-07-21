Investigation underway in Bay Point stabbing







PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a stabbing occurred at The Grand Residence at Bay Point at about midnight, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects.

Those arrested were Delores Olivia Penalber, 37, Pablo Asturias, 43, Destiney Christine Medina, 19, and Gregory Gabriel Gonzalez (not pictured), 25. All were charged with possession of cocaine, hash oil and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies with BCSO said the victim had multiple stab and slash wounds and was bleeding profusely, according to a news release. When initially asked who had stabbed him, deputies said the victim said he did not know, then told them it was a woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials say four people were arrested so far after a stabbing victim pulled a fire alarm at an upscale condo and was able to escape an as-yet-unidentified attacker.

None of those people are charged with the stabbing, sheriff’s officials said, and the victim is not being cooperative.

The situation began at about midnight at The Grand Residence at Bay Point. According to the incident report a juvenile, who’s name was not released, was attacked and pulled a fire alarm as he escaped the attacker. Other people at the condo rushed to his aid and helped stopped the bleeding from his stab wounds.

The victim did not cooperate initially with deputies who arrived on scene but deputies did spot evidence and were given a description of a vehicle leaving the scene. BCSO officials said Tuesday afternoon that four suspects were arrested in the case and that more details would be released when they were available.