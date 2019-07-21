NEWS ALERT /
Investigation underway after Deputies find body at Wayside Park

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A death investigation is underway in Holmes County after authorities found a body at a nearby park.

The body was found under the bridge at Wayside Park on State Road 79.

Police said a man was pulled from the water already deceased. The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death.

At this time, officials do not believe this death to be suspicious. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

