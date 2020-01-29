Investigation finds school nurses did not work in best interest of students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An investigation into an ongoing issue between Bay District Schools and Florida’s Department of Health ruled that DOH employees failed to act in the best interest of students.

Also, The former director of the Department of Health in Bay County, Doug Kent, and several members of his staff may have engaged in conduct unbecoming a public employee when they ended student health plans without notifying Bay District staff or parents, according to Florida’s Inspector General.

In 2018, shortly after a contract to provide health services to students ended it came to light that health department nurses had removed student records from school health rooms. In the aftermath of that action, both the Health Department and District asked Florida’ Inspector General to investigate the matter.

Kent resigned later that year.

On Wednesday, the district held a news conference about the IG’s findings. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

