Inventor of My Pillow Donates Thousands of Pillows

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. - "It just warms my heart to be able to help with all this disaster that happened down here," My Pillow inventor and CEO, Mike Lindell said. "As we were driving in I'm going, what it looks terrible, and so giving people a little relief in their day to get through this I think it'll be really helpful."

That's why, Lindell handed-out thousands of his famous pillows to students at Wewahitchka Elementary and high school.

At first the students questioned, why pillows?

"Maybe some people don't have a pillow or a bed and they want a good nights rest because sometimes we'll go helping people and it's hard to help people when you don't sleep," said Jared Archibald, WES Student.

High school students had a similar explanation.

"These times, they're stressful so sometimes a goodnight's sleep can help a lot," said Aleah Wooten, WHS Student.

Lindell said that's exactly the answer.

"Sleep is so important. I mean yeah there's hard enough times going on down here but to have a little relief to get some good quality sleep," Lindell said. "Rest is so important to everything we do but to get through a disaster like this is so important."

Educators said the pillows are the most personal item they've received so far.

"We get lots of food and lots of water and other supplies, but there's something about the comfort of a pillow that you can just hug and snuggle up with at night that kind of makes everything feel a little bit better," said April Bostwick, WHS Principal Designee.

After leaving Wewahitchka, the group traveled to Port St. Joe and Mexico Beach to drop off the rest of the pillows.