PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina.

The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities.

While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate.

Visitors will walk through the parking lot through each scene while collecting pieces of the story as they go.

You’ll leave with a full book telling the story of how Christmas came to be.

Event Coordinator Chelsea Ray said the local school choir performances make it easy to get into the Christmas spirit.

“Last year we averaged about 500 people a night,” Ray said. “Obviously, you know, those people want to get out and see their kids sing as well as grandparents so that’s a lot of the foot traffic. But we also have some really great vendors, some nice Christmas gifts out here. So we definitely want to invite the community out to just celebrate the real reason for the season.”

The Scottish Rite Foundation, Center of Hope, and the Panama City Rescue Mission are just a few of the local non-profits benefitting from this drive.

The Bethlehem Christmas Village opens at 5:30 each night Wednesday through Saturday. It ends at 8:30.