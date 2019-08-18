Insurance Village helps residents with hurricane claims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Hundreds of residents stopped by the Insurance Assistance Village on Saturday at Gulf Coast State College.

The event is put on by C.F.O. Jimmy Patronis in order to get policyholders in touch with their insurance companies face-to-face.

Residents with open claims were able to speak with insurance representatives from 27 different companies.

As of June, there are still over 21 thousand Hurricane Michael claims needing resolution. At the Insurance Village, many residents said they were able to get the help they needed from their representative.

“He guaranteed that we would have an answer from somebody from the company by Tuesday,” said Kim Albro, a resident who attended the event. “If not he gave us his personal information to contact him so that he could get the ball rolling if it doesn’t get rolling.”

413 policy holders came through the two-day event, and $2.4 million dollars worth of checks were written and distributed.