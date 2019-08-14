Insurance village coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Insurance issues continue to cause a headache post-Hurricane Michael.

Now, a little over 10 months since the storm, residents are still waiting for their claims to be resolved. For those who still need help, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, will be hosting another insurance village.

12 insurance companies along with staff from Patronis’ office will be in the Gulf Coast State College student union ready to help citizens sort their claims.

It will take place Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Patronis said the last event they had like this one, helped a lot of residents.

“We paid out 10’s of thousands of dollars every day. The checks are being cut, but you know this is more if you’re finding yourself in a position where you want to try to settle your claim with your insurance carrier, this is not to deal with FEMA. This is with private insurance solutions that you may have,” said Jimmy Patronis, (R) FL Chief Financial Officer.

If you can’t make it out to the event, you can always call Patronis’ office at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO. Teams are working in Tallahassee until all hurricane claims are resolved.

“You know, I say you bring your public adjuster and your attorney there with you and you sit right across from the decision-makers in the insurance industry and hopefully bring your case to a close,” said Patronis.