Inspectors Locate Damaged Homes in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. - Over in Port St. Joe inspectors want residents to know if entering their home could be dangerous. If you have a green sticker on your home, it appears that there is minimal damage and it is safe to have your power turned back on. The yellow stickers means you may need an additional inspection before you turn things back on and a red sticker is for the homes that received extensive damage and may not be safe to go into.

"The city and the county are not condemning any houses, you can go in at you own peril, but I would highly recommend if you have one of those yellow or red stickers to have it looked at by a professional before you enter," said David Ashbrook, Port St. Joe Commissioner.

City leaders say they are hopeful that the area will rebuild and move forward together as a community.

