Innovative treatment helping local lung cancer patients

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Developments in the field of cancer treatment continue to help patients heal quicker and more efficiently.

One local medical center in Lynn Haven is seeing those advancements first hand.

Hope Regional Cancer Center announced that the innovative, radiation lung cancer treatment named ‘stereotactic body radiotherapy’ is now offered to their patients.

This kind of treatment is primarily used at the center, for small and non-surgical lung cancer treatment. Doctors at the center say the procedure is quiet and painless, and that patients will not notice a difference.

Before they had to send these particular patients out of town to be treated.

The treatment is especially useful to pinpoint accuracy for cancer treatment and also send higher doses of radiation to the tumor, leading to fewer sessions of radiation therapy.

“So as opposed to thirty treatments we do five treatments what it does is it collapses one week worth of radiation into one treatment. At the moment we are using this equipment and the technique for lung cancer patients but eventually would like to expand this treatment to brain cancer patients and even to the liver cancer patients hopefully next year,”  said Radiologist and Oncologist, Dr. Hasan Murshed.

Doctors at the Hope Cancer Center say that this kind of treatment is paid for through most insurances, and that money will not be an issue for patients to get the medical care they need.

