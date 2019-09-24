Inmates use art to express themselves and help community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of women in Franklin County are finding a healthy way to express themselves, while also helping others in the community.

‘From Within’ is an exhibit showcasing different artwork from the women inside the Franklin County Correctional Facility.

Sheriff A.J. Smith says they try to find new ways for inmates to stay healthy both physically and mentally inside the jail and for this specific project, they brought in different artists to teach the women new skill.

The pieces are on display until September 28 inside the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art.

Smith says all the proceeds will benefit the new rehabilitation center they are working on in the county.

The center is located at 55 Water Street in Downtown Apalachicola and is open from noon to 5:00 each day.

