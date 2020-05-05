Inmates, families fear coronavirus

QUINCY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackie Powell is an inmate at Gadsden Correctional Institution. After two years in various prisons, she has about three more months left on her sentence for a drug possession. A little over a week ago, Powell developed a headache. Then, she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“She’s in there because she has suffered a drug addiction for years,” Powell’s sister, Lori Yates, said. “And now she feels like she’s been given a death sentence.”

Yates shared information via emails from Powell documenting Powell’s experience at Gadsden.

Gadsden is a privately-owned, minimum-security women’s prison that can hold up to 1,544 inmates, according to the state. It is operated by the Management and Training Corporation and its contract is managed by the Florida Department of Management Services.

A representative from the Florida Department of Management Services did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to the emails, Powell saw a nurse last week for her symptoms, which included nose bleeds, headaches and loss of taste and smell.

“I have to go to the pill line starting tonight,” Powell wrote in an email to Yates that day. Her medication consisted of a cough suppressant pill, even though she did not have a cough, and a CTM, which is an over-the-counter antihistamine”you can buy off canteen,” said Powell.

Jackie Powell, captured from a video call with her sister, Lori Yates, from the Gadsden Correctional Institution.

“They are not testing anyone unless that person goes to the outside hospital,” Powell wrote in an email to Yates the next day.

“The male nurse just came in here,” Powell added in another email from that day. “He also said that there is no sense testing everyone that we are under the care of the Health Department now and that pretty much if we are quarantined then chances are we have it and all they can do it treat symptoms.”

According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, the facility has 14 staff and seven inmates who have tested positive for coronavirus, with 327 inmates in medical quarantine and one in medical isolation.

The Florida Department of Corrections said that it is “in close contact with the Department of Management Services to ensure the proper infectious disease protocols are followed, as outlined by the CDC Interim Guidance on Management of COVID-19 in Correctional and Detention Facilities.”

The CDC guidelines state that if an inmate develops symptoms within the 14-day period of quarantine, they should be moved to medical isolation and then evaluated for COVID-19.

Powell is not alone. Towards the end of April, she said she had seen approximately 17 medical emergencies in her dorm of 70 women in the past day.

Nina Posey said her daughter, Wendy, who was also at Gadsden, had stomach pain and a fever for two weeks before she was taken to Tallahassee hospital where they found an infection in her kidney and removed it. Wendy, 35, ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia. Nina has not spoken to her daughter since April 30. “I don’t know how she is or if she’s okay.”

“She is an inmate, but medical attention is something she should get,” Nina added. “Any of them should get.”

Yates said she thinks the number of positive cases of COVID-19 at Gadsden, if they were testing properly, “would be staggering.”

“I imagine anybody would be scared to know the number of positive cases over there.”