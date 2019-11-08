Inmate pleads guilty in bomb threat case

A Panhandle man pled guilty Friday to federal charges after he allegedly mailed bomb threats while he was an inmate in Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton, according to federal prosecutors.

Noah D. Stirn, 24, pled guilty Friday to federal charges related to threatening communications involving explosives and mailing communications threatening to injure others.

Stirn has been in federal custody since his arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on these federal charges earlier this year.

An investigation revealed that between April 22 and May 20, 2019, Stirn mailed or attempted to mail approximately 21 letters to courthouses and government offices throughout Northern Florida, threatening serious harm or death by way of explosives, officials wrote in a news release. These letters included ones mailed to the United States Courthouse and the Social Security Administration in Pensacola, as well as to the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee.

The letters specifically claimed that C4 plastic explosives had been placed in each of the threatened buildings. Stirn’s letters asserted that he was not pleased with the federal government and his actions were “for the cause of the Islamic State.”

In some instances, the threatening letters led full buildings to be evacuations and bomb-sniffing K9 units to be deployed. Stirn was an inmate at the Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton, Florida, when he engaged in these criminal acts.

Stirn will be sentenced on these charges on January 24. He faces up to five years’ imprisonment for each charge of mailing a threatening communication and up to ten years’ imprisonment for each charge of threatened use of an explosive. Stirn pled guilty to a total of twelve separate charges, officials wrote.