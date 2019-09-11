Inmate murder under investigation

Florida’s Department of Corrections is investigating the murder of an inmate at Apalachee East Correctional Institution in Jackson County.

Ronald Ralph, 54, was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery and aggravated battery, according to the Department of Corrections. Officials said he died on September 1 from injuries he sustained during an incident with another inmate.

“The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident, with assistance from the FDC Office of Inspector General,” officials wrote. “Since this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time. When the investigative report is completed, it will be made available to the public.”