Inmate back behind bars after escaping custody before court appearance

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–A man accused of several violent crimes is back behind bars after a few hours on the loose.

Travis Dickson Wilson is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Dothan last April, then kidnapping another woman in Chipley 2-days later and raping her in Jackson County.

Tuesday morning, Wilson was entering the Jackson County Courthouse for a pretrial court date on charges including felony battery and sexual battery with a deadly weapon. While ascending the stairs in the courthouse, Wilson managed to hide behind a partial block wall.

“He had gotten in the building and was able to conceal himself and go out the backdoor,” said Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett.

Officials say Wilson then removed a brown sheet from under his clothes and used it to wrap around himself, concealing his identity. He then fled along the railroad tracks on Jackson Street.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Marianna Police Department was notified that an individual wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles was observed walking away from the courthouse. They later learned this had been Wilson.

Multiple agencies searched for Wilson including Florida Highway Patrol and their canine, Taz. The canine led them to search an attic crawl space in an abandoned house.

“Around 10:30 a.m., he was captured and arrested by local and state law enforcement near St. Andrews Street in Marianna in an abandoned house,” said Kristie Cloud, Jackson County’s Public Information Officer.

Wilson, still shackled and handcuffed, was taken back into custody and charged with escape. Chief Baggett expects more charges to follow.

Wilson is currently being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

According to our sister station in Alabama, Wilson was charged with sexual assault and robbery at a Dothan bridal shop just days before the alleged kidnapping in Chipley and sexual assault in Jackson County. That incident occurred on April 1, 2019.

Jackson County County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels says the county is “Continuing to gather all the facts and will implement any necessary measures to continue to ensure the safety of the citizens of Jackson County.”