PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A good Samaritan rescued a woman from a fiery crash in the parking lot of HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital Tuesday morning.

Panama City Fire Department officials said a woman drove over a curb at 9:30 a.m. and struck another vehicle. A bystander, a former firefighter in the Bayou George area, spotted the incident and ran to help.

Firefighters said he had difficulty getting the woman out of her SUV but was able to extract her shortly before the vehicle exploded. The man, who was there visiting his mom, then rushed her inside the hospital for treatment.

Several other vehicles caught fire after the SUV exploded. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze shortly after they arrived on scene.