Independence Eve Firework Celebration postponed a second time

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB)– Due to the pandemic, the Apalachicola Main Street Independence Eve Celebration has been indefinitely postponed. The organization made the announcement in a Facebook post on August 7.

The Independence Eve Celebration is normally held each year on July 3rd, and the organization hoped it could reschedule the event for September 5th.

“We wanted to hold the event on Labor Day weekend as a celebration of summer, and hopefully as a celebration of improved pandemic conditions,” said Executive Director Augusta West.

“Unfortunately, after a review of all the current information and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the Florida Department of Health, the Franklin County Department of Health, and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ phased reopening plan, we’ve come to the decision to postpone this event indefinitely,” said West.

A new date for the event has not been announced.