Independence Day celebrations in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the spread of Coronavirus through the Panhandle, many events have been canceled out of an abundance of caution. If you’re looking to get out of the house and celebrate, here are some events that are still happening.

PANAMA CITY

In Panama City, while the festival and parade are canceled the city will be offering three fireworks displays. The locations are:

Millville – launched from the Watson Bayou at 9:00 p.m.

SweetBay – launched from the old airport runway at 9:15 p.m.

Downtown Panama City – launched from the Panama City Marina at 9:30 p.m.

According to the city, there will be no official viewing areas, and the event organizers request the public not attempt viewing within the 500-foot safety fall out radius at each launch location.

LYNN HAVEN

The City of Lynn Haven will host a firework display that participants can watch at A.L. Kinsaul Park or Leslie Porter Park for a Fireworks Celebration on July 4th. The city is encouraging social distancing guidelines to be followed and for participants to watch from vehicles and golf carts.

Parking at A.L.Kinsaul Park will open at 7:30 p.m and Fireworks will be at 9:00 p.m., the A.L. Kinsaul Concession will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can also enjoy the fireworks from the bay on your boat or in the comfort of your own backyard. You can also bring lawn chairs or blankets to the field at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

PANAMA CITY BEACH

In Panama City Beach, several events are still scheduled.

Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel is starting the celebration on July third with “Light Up the Gulf.” The event starts after sundown behind Boardwalk Beach Resort condominium with live entertainment, contests, and activities for kids.

Panama City Beach’s ‘Real.Fun.Fourth’ will kick off on July third at 8:45 p.m. You can watch the fireworks launch from Grand Lagoon. It will be visible from several businesses. Free parking to view the fireworks is available thanks to Pirate’s Cove, Treasure Island, and Captain Anderson’s.

On July 4th Panama City Beach will be celebrating by launching fireworks from the Russell-Fields City Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier. The Star-Spangled Spectacular will start at 9 P.M.

FORT WALTON BEACH

Fort Walton Beach will be celebrating Independence Day on the Landing on the fourth, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event will include live music and a fireworks show, but due to COVID-19 the event will not include any vendors or other activities. Spectators are asked to practice social distancing while gathering for the event.

JACKSON COUNTY

In Jackson County, the city of Marianna will be hosting its 10th annual Fireworks Celebration on July 3rd. The event starts at 9 p.m. and will be at the MERE Complex on Caverns Road. Everyone is welcome to view the show from their cars and are asked to remain inside their vehicle for the duration of the event. The event will not have any vendors due to the coronavirus.

GULF COUNTY

In Gulf County there will be two events on July Fourth.

Fireworks will be launching from the Port St. Joe Marina at 10 p.m. Eastern time. The fireworks will be viewable from almost anywhere in downtown Port St. Joe. At sundown at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka, there will be a firework display over the water.