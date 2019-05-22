Incumbent Kenneth Brown takes Panama City ward 2 seat in runoff election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Residents came out to the Glenwood community center to vote on who will be the new Panama City ward 2 commissioner in a runoff election between two candidates Kenneth Brown and Toni Shamplain.

Official results indicate a 269 to 237 vote win in favor of incumbent commissioner Brown, a 53% majority.

Kenneth Brown said that the Glenwood community will be one of his main focuses and that he wishes to greatly improve that area.

"The Glenwood community is tough, we've got to sign this. It doesn't matter how much it costs, it's what we do with it. That's going to be the stepping stone, I've said it before. We've got a tree that we planted, that tree is going to grow and going to be great. That's going to be the first icon that shows you that Glenwood is on the move up," said Brown.

The commissioner also emphasized how confident he is in the Panama City board and their future going ahead.

