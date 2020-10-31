Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Improvements continue to be made at Porter Park in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Porter Park in Lynn Haven has come a long way since Hurricane Michael. The city’s Community Services team has been out there daily, improving the park and building new additions.

On Friday, the city staff was at the park preparing it for future rain events. They’re currently on the grounds adding sod.

In recent weeks, the city has also planted new trees and added pergolas for the community to enjoy.

The park will also welcome new benches and swings within the next month.

“We got that 450,000 grant from Restore and then the city saw some other things that we could do, we had a little bit of money left over actually from the Restore grant. We got approval to put up some additional activities and benches in the park and it is absolutely beautiful,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

Gainer says the improvements have been so well received by the community. She even says a couple has decided to book the park for their wedding.

