Impact Fitness and Shoe Carnival are “Open For Biz”

Two businesses in Bay County that were affected by Hurricane Michael have opened back up for normal business hours after remodeling.

We begin with Impact Fitness on Hickory Street in Parker. The gym has a wide variety of workout options from regular free weights to natualis to mixed martial arts training.

On the day of the storm owner Robert Moriarty along with 30 – 40 other members rode out the storm watching the walls expand in and out, but for the most part the building withstood the brunt of Michael and now the gym is 100 percent up and running.

Rob said the biggest challenge has been getting the word out they are open. “It took a little while to let everybody know we were here but once they did in that initial month we signed up to hundred people so that was a good thing of course starting from scratch is hard because we had to go back down to zero members it’s going well and and it’s gained traction over the remaining months because we still sign up 5 to 10 people a week and we are contingent upon tyndale because a lot of military personal work out here because we are so close to the base.”

If you are going to work out you need the right pair of shoes. That’s where Shoe Carnival on 23 rd street comes in.

Shoe Carnival just opened back up about two weeks ago after a long process of renovating their entire store.

Shoe Carnival has everything from mens and womens shows and boots to entire section just for kids.

General Manager Melissa Hughes said the community support has been unbelievable, “The community is amazing i have been here since 2008 we have a lot of regular and a lot of familiar faces and we’ve been seeing people at our other store saying when are you opening when are you opening the phones have been ringing for the last year so we have an open now 10 days 11 days and it’s just incredible people are wondering in all your open oh you’re open we’re so glad to see you some people just coming to say hi and see what the new store looks like so it’s been wonderful it really has.”

