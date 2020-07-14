Identity of man killed in an officer-involved shooting is released

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at Laketown Wharf shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police said a man then shot his girlfriend in the face and gunfire was then exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect, Kanavis Dujuan Glass, 31, of Conley, Ga. was killed in the shooting.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was expected to recover from her injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.