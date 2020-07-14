Identity of man killed in an officer-involved shooting is released

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at Laketown Wharf shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police said a man then shot his girlfriend in the face and gunfire was then exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect, Kanavis Dujuan Glass, 31, of Conley, Ga. was killed in the shooting.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was expected to recover from her injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Camp Cupcake underway at GCSC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camp Cupcake underway at GCSC"

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class"

Ms. Musser's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Musser's First Grade Class"

Jackson County Schools get ready for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County Schools get ready for reopening"
More Local News