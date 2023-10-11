BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The identity of a man who officials said attacked a deputy and was then shot and killed by that deputy was released Wednesday.

He was identified as 58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville, Ala.

Evans was killed Tuesday afternoon after he was pulled over at a gas station on Highway 79 north of Bonifay.

Holmes County officials said Evans began acting nervous when the deputy asked him if he had any guns, drugs, or other items on his person. A physical confrontation then ensued.

“While they’re on the ground wrestling the deputy behind him, the individual was able to pull out a handgun and the individual then tried to rack a round in the handgun and try to aim it back toward a deputy and shoot the deputy and at that point was able to push him off and able to shoot the individual,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said Tuesday.

The suspect did not fire a shot. The deputy was not injured. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.