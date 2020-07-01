FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As we first reported last week a rise in coronavirus cases is coinciding with a shrinking number of available intensive care unit beds.

And, on Wednesday, Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration reported that all of the ICU beds in Bay County are full.

Just last week Bay County had 32 available beds.

The numbers across the Panhandle are just as stark.

Santa Rosa has 13 beds left, Walton has 14, Leon has 8 and Escambia has 3. Many smaller counties across the Panhandle have no ICU beds at all in their respective hospitals.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center provided the following statement:

“Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center remains prepared to safely deliver high quality healthcare to all patients. It is important to understand that reported bed capacity is based on licensed bed capacity and is a fluctuating figure that routinely changes through the course of the day as patients are admitted and discharged. Like many hospitals, we routinely operate at high capacity rates and have surge plans in place that allow for expanding our capacity beyond the licensed bed number.

Over the last few weeks, the majority of our ICU patients have been admitted for health concerns unrelated to COVID-19. While we have the bed capacity, staffing, supplies and equipment we need at this time, we continue to plan by accessing the resources, support and best practices across our HCA Healthcare family. This helps ensure we remain able to meet the needs of the communities we serve as the situation continues to evolve, including accessing additional ventilators or adding bed capacity to certain areas of our hospital if the need arises.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center has prepared for months to respond to impacts of COVID-19, and we continue to strictly implement guidelines established by the CDC. Additionally, we work closely with our federal, state and local partners to stay up-to-date on the latest information and guidance. We have implemented several measures to safely and effectively care for patients experiencing both COVID and non-COVID health concerns. Our focus on enhanced safety precautions, such as universal masking, help us to ensure the protection of our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

We reached out to Ascension Sacred Heart and they are currently preparing a statement.

Florida has seen a massive spike in coronavirus cases since the state reopened shortly before Memorial Day weekend. Currently, the state has 158,997 cases.

The Panhandle has seen a similar increase.

Currently, Escambia has 2,046 cases, Santa Rosa has 617, Okaloosa has 704, Walton has 257, Holmes has 181, Washington has 112, Bay has 408, Jackson has 365, Calhoun has 77, Gulf has 23, Liberty has 222, and Franklin has 6.