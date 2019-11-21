‘I Am Psyched!’ pop-up exhibit celebrates minority women in psychology field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It’s a small exhibit with a big list of destinations; the ‘I Am Psyched!’ National Tour is making a stop in Panama City at the FSU-PC Holley Center, focused on celebrating the work of minority women in the field of psychology.

“The goal is to open our student body, open up to the possibility, letting them know what they can do,” said Kelley Kline, an FSU-PC professor and the program coordinator for the psychology department, who organized the exhibit stopping at the campus.

The ‘I Am Psyched!’ exhibit has traveled all over the country, starting as a pop-up museum at the Smithsonian in 2016, before becoming a traveling mini-museum.

This year, it has 17 scheduled stops, including FSU-PC.

Panama City is the first FSU campus to host the exhibit, which had its opening night reception on Wednesday evening.

“It’s really designed to promote diversity and inclusion in the academy,” she said.

Associate Dean of Faculty Development and Administrative Affairs for FSU-PC, Irvin Clark, said he is excited for students to see the exhibit.

“Seeing these exhibits provides our students with the opportunity, that they know that they can do it,” Clark said. “Regardless of what their racial background is.”

The free exhibit is open to the public with interactive features, like QR codes visitors can scan to find out more information.

The purpose is to educate and inspire the psychologists of the future.

“Regardless of what your background is, if you want to pursue a career in psychology, then you can do it,” Clark said.

Kline said she hopes the exhibit makes another trip to the Panhandle in the future.

“I feel very privileged and honored that Panama City is the one that begins this, what I hope will be a long-standing and positive tradition,” she said.

The exhibit is open through November 22nd before it moves on to it’s next location, ready to inspire the next group of young psychologists.