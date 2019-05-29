Hurricane supplies you can buy tax-free during Florida sales tax holiday

It's time to start preparing for hurricane season. And if you need to stock up on supplies, now is the time to do it.

From May 31 through June 6, some hurricane supplies can be purchased tax-free in Florida. It's part of the 2019 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The following items are exempt from sales tax during the holiday period:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) Candles Flashlights Lanterns



Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, only these sizes: AAA-cell AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) Two-way Weather band

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen , plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

The sales tax exemption does not apply to the rental or repair or any qualifying items. It also does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

If qualifying items are sold in a set with non-qualifying items, the price of the set will be subject to sales tax.