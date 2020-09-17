Hurricane Sally floods roads and entire homes in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane Sally did not just impact the beaches. The storm has caused wide spread flooding throughout the entire panhandle. In Panama City Beach, local officials closed dozens of roads because they were simply impassible.

“I’ll have to tear my house down,” said Josie Strange, a Panama City Beach Resident.

Some residents woke up Wednesday to their homes being swallowed by water.

“I’ve never in my life seen anything like this. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 35 years,” said Strange.

Intense flooding from a lake impacted residents all along Lullwater Drive by Highway 79.

“We knew the rain was coming but we did not know the lake would stop up to this degree. It’s 20 years we lived here and this has never happened,” said Molly Allen, another Lullwater Drive resident.

Some neighbors say they have up to 4 feet of water in their homes. Over on North Lagoon Drive and Thomas Drive was a similar scene.

“You know of course the lagoons just right behind the tree line so that’s why it gets backed up and that ditch between this property and all those residents gets kind of neglected,” said Donald Carman, a resident.

Residents living on Alf Coleman Road by the Cabana West apartment complex could be seen stranded and unable to leave their apartments.

Now people say they’re trying to fix all that was damaged.

“We had a little bit of flooding in the house, the roof was leaking and the window was leaking, they’re fixing that up we have some dryers in there,” said Jason Dillard, a visitor.

Residents living in low lying areas say they hope the city can do more ahead of future storms. Drivers are reminded to use caution as many roadways are still submerged.