Hurricane Sally brings rough waters to the Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In Bay County, possible flooding, erosion and storm surge are expected in the coming days, especially along the coast line.

Residents say seeing Monday’s rough Gulf waters reminded them a little bit of Hurricane Michael.

“It’s actually a little scary,” said Bay County resident, Susan Newbold. “We lost a lot in Hurricane Michael you know and it’s just hoping this is nothing like it.”

Newbold said she was surprised to see people out and even venturing into the water.

“I’ve been out here filming them believe it or not and you know, I’m glad they can, you know, I’m glad they can swim cause them waves are not something to mess with,” Newbold said.

Newbold said she was a family swimming in the Gulf on Monday and was concerned about the safety of a child in the group.

“I ran over to the water and I was like ‘Get out of the water honey! Get out of the water right now!’ because it will suck you out and these vacationers come and they do not know what to expect until it’s too late.”

Director of Beach Safety for the Panama City Beach Fire Department, Wil Spivey, said the water will stay rough in the coming days.

“Even on the tail end of the storm like this after the water starts to calm down, it can be dangerous because that water is still finding its way out to sea,” Spivey said.

Spivey said they did not have to make any water rescues on Monday, but they did have to tell beachgoers to get out of the water.

“I mean it’s cool to look at,” Spivey said. “You can come up here on our pier and look from the shore it’s awesome. But, don’t get in it. It’s just a bad move.”

Spivey said encourages locals and visitors to stay on land and away from the Gulf. He said they expect the water to stay rough until the end of the week but they will continue to monitor the situation and update flags on the beach.