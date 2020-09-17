Hurricane Sally brings power to the Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An angry Gulf of Mexico is making an impact on our coastline.

Panama City Beach residents said the surf from Hurricane Sally is a shocking site.

“The storm, I mean the waves are nothing like I’ve seen before,” said Panama City Beach resident, Robbie Harrod.

Harrod said he saw first hand the impact the storm is having on our wildlife.

“We actually walked upon a little pelican that was hurt and me and another guy saved him,” Harrod said.

Travis Barbee, a Parks and Recreation division manager for Bay County said parks in the area have been disrupted by the storm.

“You know, we have flooding in some of our parks, Rick Seltzer beach park is totally flooded out right now,” Barbee said.

Barbee also says the Gulf waves have been strong enough to break parts of the County Pier.

“That’s something that doesn’t typically happen here I’ve been told,” Barbee said. “Only in some of the bigger hurricanes. Between that and some fluctuating power outages, we’re just trying to manage things the best we can.”

Waves from the Gulf of Mexico were so powerful earlier Wednesday morning, they were able to break solid wood blocks on the walkway of the pier that can weigh up to 200 pounds.

Barbee said they kept the County Pier closed for a majority of the day Wednesday so people would not venture out to areas that were susceptible to breaking or already broken.