Hurricane sales tax holiday begins May 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies will begin later this month, Florida officials announced this week.

The sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 29 and extends through Thursday, June 4.

“Natural disasters can cause hardship and challenges for Floridians. In the last few years, hurricanes and tropical storms have inflicted severe damage on our state,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “I hope consumers will use the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday to gather supplies. It’s always a good idea to be prepared before disaster strikes.”

The Florida Department of Revenue issued a Tax Information Publication (TIP) that addresses the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The TIP outlines qualifying items ranging from portable, self-powered light sources selling for $20 or less to portable generators selling for $750 or less. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

For more information and promotional materials for the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, please visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.