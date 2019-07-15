Hurricane recovery money coming to local areas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday he is awarding 19 communities with Community Planning Technical Assistance grants, including four local communities in the panhandle.

Three of the four communities are receiving money to help with Hurricane Michael recovery, including Calhoun and Liberty Counties who will each get $40,000 to develop a long-term plan to help with recovery from the October 2018 storm. The City of Springfield will also be given $30,000 to prepare preliminary site plans for municipal structures lost in Hurricane Michael, including a new City Hall building.

The City of Apalachicola is slated to get $40,000 to create a 10 year plan for completion of community projects required as part of the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern statute.

These grants help communities in creating fresh, new planning and development strategies to promote economic diversity while protecting environmentally sensitive areas.