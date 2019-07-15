LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00
NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Hurricane recovery money coming to local areas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Governor_DeSantis_Announces_More_Money_f_5_20190117151159

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday he is awarding 19 communities with Community Planning Technical Assistance grants, including four local communities in the panhandle.

Three of the four communities are receiving money to help with Hurricane Michael recovery, including Calhoun and Liberty Counties who will each get $40,000 to develop a long-term plan to help with recovery from the October 2018 storm. The City of Springfield will also be given $30,000 to prepare preliminary site plans for municipal structures lost in Hurricane Michael, including a new City Hall building.

The City of Apalachicola is slated to get $40,000 to create a 10 year plan for completion of community projects required as part of the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern statute.

These grants help communities in creating fresh, new planning and development strategies to promote economic diversity while protecting environmentally sensitive areas.

“Community planning is critical to the long-term economic success of Florida communities across the state.

These technical assistance grants will help provide for the development of strong, resilient local economies that attract businesses and support a highly-trained workforce.”

Governor Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.