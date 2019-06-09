Hurricane recovery conference to be held in Jackson County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Even though we're almost 8 months out from Hurricane Michael, we're still feeling the impacts of the storm.

That's why one group in Jackson County is here to help those still recovering.

The North Florida inland long term recovery group is hosting a Hurricane Michael recovery conference.

It will be Monday, June 10th through Wednesday, June 12th in Marianna.

The address is 4534 Lafayette street.

There is no charge to attend but you do need to register. You can register here: https://tinyurl.com/HMRC19.

The conference is for people who were directly involved in long term disaster recovery planning and implementation.

Attendees from all Michael-impacted counties, as well as state, federal, and non-profit partners are expected to attend.

