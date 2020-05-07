Hurricane Preparedness Week: Strengthen Your Home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane season is less than a month away and May 3 through May 9 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. One of the things you can do to protect your property is to strengthen your home far in advance.

First, you need to know your risk. Do you live in an evacuation zone? Properties in these zones will be most vulnerable to storm surge. Do you live in a mobile home? You will likely need to take extra precautions to protect your home.

Board up your windows and secure your doors. Keep in mind your garage door is the most vulnerable to storm damage. Ensure your garage door can withstand strong, damaging winds. Otherwise, the garage will flood and your vehicle, along with other valuable items, will likely be destroyed.

Secure outdoor items and clear your yard of any debris that could be sent flying. Don’t leave toys, equipment or tree branches in your yard. Items can be flung in hurricane-force winds and cause more damage to your property or neighboring property.

Trim your trees and if a tree looks weak enough to topple over, have it professionally removed.

Have sandbags on hand to line around your home. Sandbags can divert storm surge from your protecting your home from damaging flooding.

Make sure you move your vehicle somewhere safe and protected, such as your garage or a well structured shelter.

The most important thing to do is be proactive, not reactive. Strengthening your home in advance can help give you and your family a peace of mind before hurricane season starts.