Hurricane Preparedness Week: Develop an Evacuation Plan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane season is less than a month away and May 3 through May 9 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. One of the most important things to do in preparation for hurricane season is develop an evacuation plan.

The first thing to do is find out if your property is within an evacuation zone. Next, plan your route out. Before an event, pay attention to evacuation orders from local officials. If your zone is ordered to evacuate, do so.

Make sure to plan for your entire household, including pets. Several animal shelters will only take in emotional support animals during this time.

Understand how to interpret the evacuation zones. Zone A typically evacuates first.

If you are told to evacuate, evacuate early to avoid the heaviest traffic. Be sure to have a full tank of gas as soon as possible leading up to an event.

Pick a destination. Make sure you know where you are headed and what route to take. Pick an out of state contact who you can shelter with until the system has passed.

Consider how COVID-19 may impact the 2020 hurricane season and your evacuation plan. For example, you may want to have a backup out of state contact who your family can stay with in the case your first contact tests positive for COVID-19. If your property is in the path of impact from a tropical storm or hurricane, that is the more immediate issue than COVID-19. Protect your life and your household.

Five days out from an event, put together your hurricane kit and think about what actions are needed in the coming days. Three to five days out from an event, activate your hurricane plan and prepare your property for the storm. Evacuation if you are told to do so by local officials. One to three days out from an event, leave for higher ground or an inland area. If you live inland, shelter from wind and rain in a safe place. If you are staying, prepare for no service, power and water for several days to weeks.