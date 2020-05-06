Hurricane Preparedness Assembling a Disaster Kit

As we get closer to Hurricane season now is the time to go through your old kit and update it. Things that should be included this year is a mask for your face, hand sanitizer, and wipes. If you haven’t made a kit or have not gone through it in a while here are things you should include.
- Cash — Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.
- Water — at least one gallon per person per day for three to seven days, plus water for pets.
- Food — at least enough for three to seven days, including Non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, food for infants and the elderly, snack food, non-electric can opener, vitamins, paper plates, plastic utensils.
- Radio — battery powered and NOAA weather radio with extra batteries.
- Blankets, pillows etc.
- Clothing — seasonal, rain gear/ sturdy shoes.
- First Aid Kit — plus medicines, prescription drugs.
- Special items — for babies and the elderly.
- Toiletries — hygiene items, moisture wipes, sanitizer.
- Flashlight and batteries.
- Keys.
- Toys, books, games.
- Pet care items, proper identification, immunization records, ample food and water, medicine, a carrier or cage, leash.
Store important documents in a fire and water proof container.
- Insurance papers
- Medical records
- Bank account numbers
- Social Security cards
- Deeds or mortgages
- Birth and marriage certificates
- Stocks and bonds
- Recent tax returns
- Wills
Make sure to check in for the latest information from your First Alert Storm Team. Tropical weather can approach the area quickly and forecast can change quickly. Always choose a reliable source for information.