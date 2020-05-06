Hurricane Preparedness Assembling a Disaster Kit

As we get closer to Hurricane season now is the time to go through your old kit and update it. Things that should be included this year is a mask for your face, hand sanitizer, and wipes. If you haven’t made a kit or have not gone through it in a while here are things you should include.

Cash — Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.



Water — at least one gallon per person per day for three to seven days, plus water for pets.



Food — at least enough for three to seven days, including Non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, food for infants and the elderly, snack food, non-electric can opener, vitamins, paper plates, plastic utensils.



Radio — battery powered and NOAA weather radio with extra batteries.



Blankets, pillows etc.



Clothing — seasonal, rain gear/ sturdy shoes.



First Aid Kit — plus medicines, prescription drugs.



Special items — for babies and the elderly.



Toiletries — hygiene items, moisture wipes, sanitizer.

Flashlight and batteries.



Keys.



Toys, books, games.



Pet care items, proper identification, immunization records, ample food and water, medicine, a carrier or cage, leash.

Store important documents in a fire and water proof container.

Insurance papers



Medical records



Bank account numbers



Social Security cards



Deeds or mortgages



Birth and marriage certificates



Stocks and bonds



Recent tax returns



Wills

Make sure to check in for the latest information from your First Alert Storm Team. Tropical weather can approach the area quickly and forecast can change quickly. Always choose a reliable source for information.