Weathering the Storm: Topeka Humphries

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Anytime Topeka Humphries had been in Panama City during a hurricane, she stayed. She didn’t want to for Hurricane Michael, but her husband did, so they rode out the storm in their Springfield home.

By the end of the hurricane, only their laundry room still had a roof on it. When things cleared, Humphries and her neighbors went into the street and embraced each other.

“There was a lot a love shown after that storm,” Humphries said.

The next day, Humphries says her and husband walked around in a daze.

“One day you’re okay, you know you’re thinking that everything is fine. Well, that morning you are and the next morning you don’t have anywhere to sleep,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do.”

While Humphries says things have moved more slowly than she thought after the storm, they are moving and she has learned to take every step forward as a blessing and how to be more patient.