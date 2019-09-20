Weathering the Storm: Tommy Ford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says those in the Emergency Operations Center in Lynn Haven didn’t know how badly Hurricane Michael had damaged the area until he got there.

“It was really a strong moment as 10 or 15 people were emerging from that building and asking me what I saw,” Ford said. “I saw the county manager and just said it was bad.”

Ford says after the storm, there were sometimes 600 deputies from across the state helping the community.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman sat down with Ford to talk about the day of the storm and how he’s felt since then.