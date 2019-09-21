Weathering the Storm: Tom Lewis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 was on the air for 17 hours straight covering Hurricane Michael.

At one point, the storm passed directly over the building.

“You could hear a lot of rumbling and you didn’t know if our roof was coming off- it ended up being the building next to ours that was rolling across ours,” Lewis said.

Despite losing the TV signal, News 13 broadcast on Facebook Live the day of the storm and just two days later held a live show in the parking lot broadcast through our sister station.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman talked to Lewis about what he’s proud of and what Panhandle Strong means to him.