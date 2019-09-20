Weathering the Storm: Soul Sisters Custom Creations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Courtney Dickerson and Heather Risinger picked up debris after Hurricane Michael and made it into art, including 850 Strong Christmas ornaments.

As their business grew, they began offering workshops and are now Board and Brush Panama City franchisees.

“This never would have happened if it wasn’t for the hurricane,” Dickerson said. “God works in mysterious ways.”

Board and Brush opened October 5 and they want to work with other local businesses as the city continues to rebuild.

“That’s really important to both of us is to build Panama City back up,” Dickerson said.