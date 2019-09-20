Weathering the Storm: Rick Anglin

Weathering the Storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In addition to over 1,200 inmates and staff, the Bay County Jail was opened up to house employee’s families during Hurricane Michael.

While the Jail suffered some A/C unit damage, the building held up and provided a shelter for those inside.

“From a safety standpoint, I think anybody who was inside this jail was better off than the people in the community,” Warden Rick Anglin said.

Outside the building, there was a major problem. Watch the video to find out what it was and how Anglin and the rest of the staff weathered the storm.

