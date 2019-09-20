Weathering the Storm: Ray Pierson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ray Pierson describes the hours being inside his sister-in-law’s home during Hurricane Michael as the longest and scariest of his life.

The house shook and the roof fell in, but all nine people inside survived.

A year later, they’re still not back in their home, which was also damaged.

“[Being back] will be amazing. I think that will give our family a little bit more of a normalcy. my kids, they’ve been sleeping on the couch for a year,” Pierson said.

Pierson told the story of October 10, 2018, to News 13’s Michelle Kaufman and has one piece of advice for viewers.

