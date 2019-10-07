Weathering the Storm: Pastor Dwight Woods

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family of God Baptist Church senior pastor Dwight Woods says when he drove into Panama City after Hurricane Michael, everything he thought he knew was gone.

“There’s destruction everywhere. You come back to a place that looks like a war zone,” Woods said.

He returned to his church and had a private moment with God.

“You ask God ‘what are you saying to us?’ God gave me the message the church is not this building, the church is the people,” he said.

After the storm, Family of God moved from two campuses to one. Pastor Woods said a lot of his congregation didn’t know each other. He said there has been spiritual growth that wouldn’t have happened as quickly without the storm.

“I think God wanted to do it, and He knew I couldn’t get it done by asking the people,” Woods said. “So he fixed it and he brought us together. So the storm is a blessing to us.”