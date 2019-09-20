Weathering the Storm: Kyle Rigsby

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach resident Kyle Rigsby spent summers in Mexico Beach and moved to the area four years ago.

He stayed in town during Hurricane Michael, and after he saw the damage, he took action.

“Me and my oldest son, we started pushing roads from over street to the canal. We stepped in and there wasn’t nobody else here to do it so we stepped in,” Rigsby said.

He found a city-owned backhoe and wired it while his wife and son did search-and-rescue.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman talked to Rigsby about how he and his family weathered the storm.